A+E’s Format ‘Alone’ Travels to India

A+E Global Media Group is partnering with Arré Studio to bring its survival competition format Alone to India for the first time.

“Alone is an incredible, ambitious format, gripping audiences the world over. We’re excited to be bringing it to India,” said Namit Sharma, CEO, Arré Studio. “Our audience loves captive reality shows and Alone is a uniquely dramatic and challenging format. This partnership with A+E is a mark of Arré’s commitment to bringing the best international scripted and unscripted formats to our clients and audience”

“A+E is thrilled to be partnering with top producers Arré Studio,” said Amreet Chahal, Content Sales director for A+E Media Group, Asia-Pacific. “Alone is an awe-inspiring test of the power of human spirit, set in stunning unspoiled wilderness. We can’t wait to bring this to an Asian territory for the very first time.”

Alone first premiered on A+E’s The History Channel U.S. in 2015, and has now run for eleven seasons with a twelfth season in production. Alone Denmark has aired for eight seasons, and three new European adaptations of the format are shortly to be announced. Alone Australia has been the highest rating original commission in the history of SBS, and a third season will premiere in 2025.