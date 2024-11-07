TV Series: A Maniacal Conference Mania

Lille, located in northern France, has SeriesMania (March 25-27, 2025). Cannes, in southern France, has Canneseries (April 24-29, 2025). And Turin, in northern Italy, has SerialMania (October 14, 2024 to February 24, 2025).

This latest TV series event is taking place at the Museo Nazionale del Cinema (Cinema National Museum) at the cost of five euro (U.S. $6), plus the museum’s entrance fee of 15 euro (U.S. $17). The program boasts 12 titles, mostly from America, including Sex and The City from HBO, Gilmore Girls from The WB (known as Una mamma per amica in Italy), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (known as La fantastica signora Maisel) from Amazon Prime, Fleabag from the BBC, and Italy’s Mare Fuori from RAI.

The series span from the 1990s to 2024, from Twin Peaks to South Korea’s Squid Game, with a mix of linear TV and streaming offerings.

The Turin event organizers wouldn’t say whether SerialMania will be an annual happening or just a one-time affair. Plus, their press office did not say whether the event will have conferences.

In addition, RX, which organizes MIPTV and MIPCOM Cannes, will no longer be associated with Canneseries, since the April 2025 market will move to England and become MIP London. MIPCOM added Cannes to its name recently, perhaps to appease the city of Cannes, what with MIPTV relocating to London in February. As a result, Canneseries, the municipality-organized TV festival, is losing its sidekick. This situation is similar to what happened with the Monte Carlo Festival after the closing of the associated Monte Carlo TV market.

The Canneseries press office did not reply to our inquiry as to whether they’re planning to go solo or are in search of a new partner. However, we found out that, unofficially, the province of Alpes-Cote D’Azur (PACA for short, where Cannes is located) will chip in with support and logistics.