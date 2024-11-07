SPI Expands Reach in Poland

Grupa Kino Polska, part of SPI International, is expanding the FilmBox+ reach in Poland. The streaming service is joining the offer of operators Play and INEA, in addition to the Vectra network, which is already a FilmBox partner in Poland.

The FilmBox+ streaming service includes movies, series, local productions and TV channels available for live streaming. A total of five movie channels are available: FilmBox Premium HD, FilmBox Extra HD, FilmBox Family, FilmBox Action and FilmBox Arthouse, which together with the FilmBox+ service form the FilmBox package.

FilmBox+ allows viewers to watch on three devices simultaneously. The service recently got a new look and functionality, making it more user-friendly and intuitive.

“The addition of FilmBox+ to the offerings of more leading operators in the market shows the consistency with which we are developing the product. We recently unveiled a new version of FilmBox+, and now we are increasing its reach and availability. We are confident that the activities we carry out will be reflected in even greater interest and appreciation among customers. FilmBox+ complements our existing linear offerings available from operators. We are a partner providing a comprehensive service that gives subscribers convenient access to attractive content wherever and whenever they want it,” commented Jacek Koskowski, director of Sales and Distribution, Grupa Kino Polska.