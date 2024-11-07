OUTtv and the BBC Co-Commission ‘Glow Up’ S7

LGBTQ+ streaming service OUTtv is partnering with the BBC to co-commission the seventh season of reality competition series Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star.

Glow Up is broadcast on BBC Three and iPlayer in the U.K.

Produced by Wall to Wall Media, the 8 x 60’ upcoming season will launch internationally on OUTtv — with the exception of the Nordics, where it will be available on OUTflixm —with the U.K. TX on BBC Three and iPlayer in 2025.

Glow Up has offered contestants career-making breaks in the make-up industry since its first season in 2019. In each season a new cast of aspiring make-up artists are tested in high-stakes professional assignments, from TV special effects to digital fashion week, global beauty brand campaigns and red carpets. At Glow Up Studios the contestants set out to impress series judges and industry legends Val Garland and Dominic Skinner with jaw dropping transformations.

Philip Webb, COO of OUTtv, said: “Glow Up is a series that we have admired for years, and co-commissioning the upcoming season feels like a natural progression for us following the successful rollout of season six earlier this year on our platform globally. We have audiences from the U.S. to New Zealand who love the series and the constant reinvention and creative inspiration make up offers all genders. We have found such excellent partners in both the BBC and Wall to Wall and look forward to working closely with them as production starts.”

Melissa Brown, executive producer, Wall to Wall Media, added: “I’m thrilled to be joining forces with OUTtv to bring the next season of Glow Up to our loyal and global fanbase. OUTtv’s commitment to bold, diverse, and inclusive storytelling makes them the perfect partner for us and I look forward to creating a standout season that resonates with audiences everywhere.”