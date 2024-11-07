Grierson’s British Doc Awards Winners Unveiled

The Grierson Trust has announced the winners of the 2024 British Documentary Awards in association with All3Media. The awards were handed out yesterday at a ceremony hosted by actor and comedian Kerry Godliman at Roundhouse, in Camden, London.

Channel 4 picked up the highest number of awards — five in total, followed by the BBC with three, Netflix with two and Paramount+ with one winner. Two documentaries won in two categories: 20 Days in Mariupol, from Frontline, PBS and The Associated Press, won the Best Current Affairs Documentary award and Best Cinema Documentary award. Me and the Voice in My Head, produced by Hungry Bear Media for Channel 4, won the Best Single Documentary – Domestic award, with Joe Tracini winning the Best Documentary Presenter award.

This year’s award winners spanned a wide range of subjects with documentaries on the war in Ukraine, a Turkish singer’s personal journey recovering from tragedy as she campaigned against feminicide, and a fresh take on the history of racism in the U.S. Other winning films provided a portrait of the reality of living with a serious mental health condition, an exploration of Muslim faith in modern Britain, a different perspective on the power of sport, and a unique look at a Korean film club.

The Grierson Trust is a registered charity that exists to celebrate the best of documentary and factual filmmaking from Britain and around the world. The full list of winners is available here.