Walmart’s Ned Ward to Keynote at Kidscreen Summit

Walmart’s Ned Ward will sit down with UTA licensing agent Sid Kaufman at Kidscreen Summit (San Diego, February 9-12, 2025) for a fireside chat — to be held on February 11 — about what the retail chain is looking for in entertainment brands for kids and families.

The conversation will touch on what markers they’re looking for, the critical importance of speed to market, and Walmart’s growing openness to brands that are heating up in digital spaces.

On top of his role as associate director of Retail Marketing Planning and Strategy, Ward is a member of Walmart’s Entertainment Council, which collectively assesses film, TV and digital IPs looking for shelf space.

Ward has 25 years of experience in the consumer products industry and has worked at companies including Mattel, MGA Entertainment and several kids tech startups.