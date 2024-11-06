‘Guglielmo the Inventor’ Debuts at 24 FRAME Future Film Fest

Animated series ‘Guglielmo the Inventor’ is set to debut at the 24 FRAME Future Film Festival in Bologna, Italy, on November 10.

Designed to introduce science and the world of telecommunications to children aged 6 to 9, this new series draws inspiration from Guglielmo Marconi, the inventor of wireless telegraphy. The series explores, through the eyes of children, the curiosity and ingenuity that led to wireless communication — the foundation of today’s modern telecommunication systems.

Guglielmo the Inventor is set in the Marconi family’s home on the Bologna hills. Here, young Guglielmo spends the summer with his brother Alfonso and cousin Daisy, who is visiting from Scotland. With the end of summer and separation approaching, the trio decides to build a device that will allow them to stay in touch.

The animated series was created by Giusi Santoro, Enzo Chiarullo, and Danilo Caracciolo, and is co-produced internationally by Bologna’s POPCult along with Animalps (France) and Krutart (Czech Republic).

“The story of Guglielmo,” commented Enzo Chiarullo, journalist and writer, “is about a young boy who transforms a dream into reality. It’s an extraordinary adventure that combines friendship and scientific discovery, reminding us of the importance of believing in one’s ideas. I am very pleased to breathe new life into this remarkable Italian story, which has been somewhat underappreciated or taken for granted, but truly deserves to be told.”

The premiere of the pilot episode will take place on November 10 at 3 p.m. at Dumbo Bologna.

The project has been made possible with the support from Europa Media Creative, Emilia-Romagna Film Commission, and the City of Bologna. Real locations, historical documents, and archives were extensively referenced for the characters, settings, and experiments, thanks also to a collaboration with the G. Marconi Foundation.

Pictured: Enzo Chiarullo, Danilo Caracciolo, Giusi Santoro