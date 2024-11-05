FOX TV Group’s Elections Win

FOX’s linear TV outlets increased their revenue due to political ads, in terms of volume and rate increases.

The U.S. presidential election has made FOX a winner with a 11 percent increase for its broadcast TV network, and a 15 percent increase for its cable networks. The group posted a profit of $827 million (compared with $407 million a year earlier) with revenues of $3.56 billion.

Revenue growth was also recorded at Tubi, its free streaming platform. FOX cable channels include FOX Sports, FOX Business, and FOX News.

Fox Corp.’s shares went up nearly 3 percent after the company’s first-quarter revenue beat Wall Street expectations on Monday, November 4.