Boat Rocker Greenlights ‘Dino Ranch: Island Explorers’

Boat Rocker has greenlit ‘Dino Ranch: Island Explorers’, a spin-off of its preschool animated series Dino Ranch, with CBC/Radio-Canada and Warner Bros. Discovery onboard as broadcast partners.

The new animated series (52 x 11’) will air on CBC, CBS Gem, CBC Kids YouTube, ICI TÉLÉ, ICI TOU.TV and Radio-Canada.ca in Canada, and Warner Bros Discovery’s Cartoonito across Europe, Middle East, and Africa in 2026.

Dino Ranch: Island Explorers sees the Cassidy Clan trading their cowboy hats for explorer hats and head to the mysterious and exotic Dino Island. Uncle Jack Cassidy lives on the island, which is teeming with new dinosaur species, humongous insects and prehistoric amphibians.

Dino Ranch: Island Explorers is created by Matt Fernandes (of Industrial Brothers) and produced by Industrial Brothers and Boat Rocker.

Boat Rocker manages global franchise development, including content distribution and consumer products. Dino Ranch has seen international sales in more than 170 countries and 15 languages worldwide.