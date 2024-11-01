U.S. Cable TV Profitable, But Dispensable

Comcast, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based media group, home of NBC broadcast TV network, Universal Studios, and the Peacock streaming service, is looking to spinoff its cable TV networks that include USA, CNBC, MSNBC, and Syfy.

The Bravo network is to remain part of Comcast, while Comcast shareholders would own the rest.

The management of Starz, which is to be soon separate from Lionsgate, has expressed interest in acquiring more cable networks. This is because many cable TV networks are still profitable due to carriage fees that cable-TV operators pay to cable networks.