MIP Cancun Announces FAST&AVOD: Americas Line-Up

MIP Cancun confirmed the line-up for the FAST&AVOD: Americas Summit.

Featuring dedicated talks from established and emerging broadcasters, platforms, branded content, digital advertising and solution providers, the summit will take place on November 19, 2024.

Speakers include OTTera’s Adriana Frias, FilmRise’s Alejandro Veciana, Vanquish Group’s Fernanda Tochi, R Media’s Gabriela Rodriguez, SBT’s Goyo Garcia, Copyright Capital’s Jack Ojalvo, LG Channel’s Janaina Tadeu, Globo’s Jennifer Gonçalves, MyCodeMedia’s Maria Luz Zucchela, Caracol Television’s Maria Zuleta, Amagi’s Ronaldo Dias and and OTTera’s Stephen L Hodge.

MIP Cancun will take place November 19-22, 2024,