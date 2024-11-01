ITTV Honors Diane Warren

The sixth annual ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment will honor the songwriter Diane Warren on November 4, 2024.

Warren will be recognized for her contributions to the music industry and for her work on “Weightless,” the first song to be released as an immersive video experience.

Additionally, ITTV will premiere the reimagined animated series Papallas: The World Is Round, Sweet To Be Found.

Originally introduced by Armando Testa nearly 60 years ago, the series follows Pepper, Pillow, Pixel, and Puff, as they travel from their planet to explore Earth. The first season is produced by Armando Testa in collaboration with Rai Kids.

Photo credit: Erik Melvin