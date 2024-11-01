Inter Medya’s drama Deception won two awards at the Latin American television industry’s Produ Awards.
Nominated in four different categories, the series received the honor of Best Non-Spanish Language Telenovela. In addition, Mustafa Ugurlu, who stars as Tarik, won the award for Best Non-Spanish Speaking Actor.
Produced by TIMS&B Productions, Deception airs on ATV and is distributed internationally by Inter Medya. After a successful run in Turkey, the drama has been licensed in multiple countries, including Chile’s Chilevision.
