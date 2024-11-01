Inter Medya’s ‘Deception’ Wins At Produ Awards

Inter Medya’s drama Deception won two awards at the Latin American television industry’s Produ Awards.

Nominated in four different categories, the series received the honor of Best Non-Spanish Language Telenovela. In addition, Mustafa Ugurlu, who stars as Tarik, won the award for Best Non-Spanish Speaking Actor.

Produced by TIMS&B Productions, Deception airs on ATV and is distributed internationally by Inter Medya. After a successful run in Turkey, the drama has been licensed in multiple countries, including Chile’s Chilevision.