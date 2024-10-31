All3Media Inks True Crime Doc Deals

All3Media International has signed multiple deals for The Body Next Door and Dead in the Water, two true crime docuseries from prodco RAW.

The Body Next Door explores the macabre discovery that thrust a sleepy village in the Welsh Valleys into the spotlight. Produced for Sky Documentaries, in association with All3Media International, the three-part docuseries will now arrive in Australia with Stan Entertainment, New Zealand with TVNZ, Now TV Hong Kong and Denmark with TV2.

Produced for Prime Video, Dead in the Water reveals a twist-laden story about the murders of Chris Farmer and Peta Frampton, whose bodies were discovered off the coast of Guatemala in 1978, and a decades-long global hunt for a brutal killer.

The three-part docuseries, produced in association with All3Media International, premiered exclusively on Prime Video earlier this year in the U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Nordics and the Netherlands.

All3Media has now sold digital rights for Dead in the Water to BritBox in the U.S., while broadcast rights have been acquired by DR in Denmark and Now TV Hong Kong. Multi-territory deals have been agreed with Canal+ for France and French-speaking territories, and with Sky Deutschland taking a first window for Germany and first window in Austria, Liechtenstein and German-speaking Luxembourg and Switzerland. ZDF has acquired second window rights in Germany for its documentary channel ZDFinfo.