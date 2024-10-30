Vivendi To Split into Four Companies

In December, French conglomerate Vivendi will split its assets into four separate groups that will trade as stand-alone companies: Canal+ listed in London, Havas in Amsterdam, Luis Hachette in Paris, while Vivendi will remain in Paris.

For each Vivendi share held, eligible investors will receive one Canal+ share, one Havas share and one Louis Hachette share, while retaining their Vivendi shares.

The Vivendi media group, controlled by the Bollore family, will have Canal+ as a broadcasting unit, Havas in advertising, Louis Hachette in publishing, and Vivendi in the content sector.

Maxime Saada will be CEO of Canal+, Jean-Christian Thiery will be CEO of Hachette, Arnaud de Puyfontaine will remain CEO of Vivendi, and Yannick Bollore will serve as CEO of Havas.