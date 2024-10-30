Studio 100, Lunch Films Launch ‘Halloween vs Day of the Dead’

Munich-based Studio 100 International is collaborating with Mexican studio Lunch Films to develop the new animated family feature Halloween vs Day of the Dead.

The new feature, created and directed by Lunch Films founder Celso Garcia, is set in a steampunk world and — blending 2D and 3D animation — dives deeply into the traditions of Halloween and Day of the Dead. The rivalry of the two towns Halloween Ville and Day of the Dead Town, which broke relations hundreds of years ago, can only be solved by the most unlikely and innocent of its residents, the children.

Packed with a blend of fantasy and humor, the film explores universal and timeless themes of friendship, family, and self-discovery.“

Celso Garcia’s works include The Thin Yellow Line produced by Guillermo del Toro, Origins: The Journey of Humankind for National Geographic and Legendary Pictures, the Mexican remake of My Best Friend’s Wedding for Sony Pictures International, and The Great Seduction, a comedy crafted for Netflix.