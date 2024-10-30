AFM Sales Out Floor Space at Vegas Event

The American Film Market is set to kick off its 45th edition and first-ever show in Las Vegas next week with exhibition space sold out and participants confirmed from 80 countries.

AFM24 will take place from November 5 – 10, 2024 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. This year, AFM will host market activities in a single location at Palms, including the exhibition area, more than 200 screenings at the Palms’ Brenden Theaters, and the AFM sessions.

The market is expecting 286 exhibiting companies from 34 countries. China, France, Germany, Italy, Romania and Thailand will host dedicated umbrella stands showcasing national companies and producers. In addition, LocationEXPO will welcome Film Commissions, Government Agencies and Production Service Companies from the U.S. and as far as Barbados, Italy, Japan, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

Alongside the sales activities, sessions will see 100 key executives speak on 30 panels and presentations across two stages.