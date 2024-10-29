The News Inside the News

The news that the owners of both The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times have ordered not to endorse a candidate for the upcoming presidential elections became big news in the U.S. and overseas.

Both owners, the Post‘s Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s executive chairman; and the Times‘ Patrick Soon-Shiong have justified the move as a decision to show the newspapers’ independence. The practice of U.S. newspapers endorsing a political candidate began in 1976.

However, the reaction has been devastating for both papers with staff resignation and subscription cancellations.

According to reports from both papers’ own journalists, the drafts for the endorsement of Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris were prepared and ready to be published when stopped by the papers’ owners.

Reportedly, both owners fear Republican candidate Donald Trump’s retaliation if he wins the U.S. presidential elections.