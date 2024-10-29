Fremantle and Fudge Park Ink First Look Deal

Fremantle and U.K. indie Fudge Park have signed a first look and development deal which will see Fremantle become the primary home for all of Fudge Park’s upcoming scripted projects. Fudge Park will work closely with Fremantle’s Global Drama and International Distribution divisions to help develop its drama and comedy slate.

The deal follows the two companies’ recent collaboration on comedy series Daddy Issues for the BBC.

Set in Stockport, Daddy Issues (6 x 30’) sees Gemma discover she’s pregnant after a random hook-up. With her sister Catherine in prison and her mum Davina travelling around the world to find herself, Gemma had no choice but to turn to her hapless father Malcolm for support. From dating disasters and failed romances to toxic friendships and messy family dynamics, the show is a story about a father and daughter, and the reality of facing up to parenthood — at any stage of life.

Fremantle is handling global sales for the series.