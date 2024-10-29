European Indies Launch Swiss Studios

Five Swiss and international production companies are joining forces to form new company Swiss Studios to drive the development and production of content from Switzerland for Switzerland, Europe, and the international market.

Shareholders of Swiss Studios include Elite Filmproduktion, represented by Roger Kaufmann; Praesens-Film Production, represented by Corinne Rossi; Contrast Series, represented by Ivan Madeo; Bavaria Fiction Switzerland, represented by Dominic Fistarol and Marcus Ammon; and Kinescope Film, represented by Matthias Greving.

Swiss Studios AG will offer everything from a single source – development, production, distribution and marketing of media projects – as well as licensing distribution and other services related to handling investment and accounting obligations.

“The strategic goals of ‘Bavaria Fiction Switzerland’ are to implement local Swiss productions together with Swiss Studios, expand international co-productions, and also operate as a service provider,” explained Dominic Fistarol and Marcus Ammon, managing directors of Bavaria Fiction Switzerland (pictured).

Swiss Studios will leverage the opportunities presented by recent changes in Swiss film law, which require streaming providers to invest in Swiss film and series production.