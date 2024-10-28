MIP Cancun on Your Mind

It’s time to think about MIP Cancun. Yes, MIPCOM has only just ended, but in order to make the most out the Central American TV market, producers, distributors, and content buyers cannot afford to rest now. MIP Cancun is around the corner — beginning in just 21 days, on November 19, with the three-day market portion starting on November 20.

Delmar Andrade, International Sales director of Record TV (in the center in the picture above with Grace Andrade and Thiago Castro), quite possibly Brazil’s most marketing-oriented content distributor, reported that in terms of costs, the market, like “all international markets, is very expensive.” But he explained that “MIP Cancun is very important for LatAm because it offers opportunities for more clients to learn and appreciate our content. Besides,” he added, “the fact that [MIP Cancun] is held in the same hotel where the market takes place makes things easier for both buyers and distributors.”

While at MIPCOM, VideoAge‘s Water Cooler met with Maria Perez, MIP Cancun’s director, who reported that the market will have over 200 buyers, the participation of all the key Hollywood studios, and a great conference line-up, with the focus on how to monetize FAST and AVOD channels, and will feature brands that will explain what the advertisers want.

As far as the cost to exhibit — a recurrent issue, as indicated by Record TV’s Andrade — Perez explained that the price increase will be minimal, despite the fact that “Mexico is now becoming very expensive,” she said.

MIP Cancun’s proximity to the calendar dates of Singapore’s Asia TV Forum (which starts just 10 days after the end of MIP Cancun) will only affect content distributors who focus on the LatAm (not SEA) territories. In addition, VideoAge will be covering both events with a combined edition.