Swedish Thriller ‘Blinded/Fartblinda’ Returns for S3

All3Media International has announced that FLX’s contemporary thriller ‘Blinded/Fartblinda’ will return for a third series, set to premiere on TV4 and TV4 Play.

Partners confirmed to return for the third season include Sundance Now (North America), SBS Australia and Syn hf (Iceland).

In Europe, the series has previously been licensed to Disney+ and RTP2 in Portugal, Filmin (Spain), NPO (the Netherlands), TV Nova (Czech Republic), Sýn hf (Iceland), DR (Denmark), NRK 1 (Norway) and YLE (Finland).

The third season of the series follows Beatrice Farkas and her colleague Karim Abassi as they dig into a telecom company building 5G networks in the Middle East. At the same time, Karim and Bea form a close relationship, both professionally and privately.

Maartje Horchner, EVP Content at All3Media International, commented “As we await the anticipated third season, it is clear there is a strong demand for this clever and captivating contemporary thriller across the international market. Once again FLX has delivered a masterclass in compelling, intelligent storytelling, and combined with stellar performances, stunning production value and a timely script, we are delighted to bring the next chapter of this globally beloved thriller to audiences around the world.”

Helena Franck, producer, and Erik Hultkvist, head of Programs Drama, at FLX commented, “It’s fantastic to partner once again with TV4, All3Media International, and writer/director Jens Jonsson for another season of Blinded/Fartblinda. The past two seasons have captivated audiences around the world, and we’re incredibly excited to bring more brilliant storytelling and high stakes drama featuring an incredibly compelling cast to the global market.”