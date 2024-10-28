ITTV Forum to Kick Off on November 4

The sixth edition of the ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment will take place at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 4, 2024. Over two days, 40 international speakers will participate in nine panels discussing key challenges and opportunities in the global entertainment industry.

Event partners include Fremantle, Rai Fiction, Roku, Sky Studios, GL Sonic Works Production, Kepown, LSPG, and Los Angeles-based indie filmmaker Insurgence. For this edition, ITTV has also partnered with Titanus Production, the production branch of Italian film company Titanus. Plus, ITTV has renewed its commitment to sustainability through its collaboration with Ecoflix, the non-profit streaming platform dedicated to saving animals and the planet.

“We view ITTV and TiE as a ‘State of the Industry’—an opportunity to reflect on the past year in film, television, and the technologies supporting them,” said Valentina Martelli, CEO of ITTV and co-founder of the Forum alongside Cristina Scognamillo. “While we were originally founded to strengthen the ties between Italy and the U.S., our focus has quickly expanded to global dialogue. Hollywood has faced strikes, consolidation, mass layoffs, and a talent exodus toward international markets in search of new opportunities. Our goal is to foster these discussions and create new business opportunities.”

This year’s discussions in Los Angeles will center around the strategies Hollywood is employing to address the repercussions of strikes and the reduction in content commissions, with several focal points, including emerging advertising models linked to ad-supported streaming platforms. Additionally, the dynamics of content distribution between cinema and television will be explored.

Among the many confirmed speakers are: The Mediapro Studio’s Juan ‘JC’ Acosta, Roku’s David Eilenberg, Sony Pictures TV’s Wayne Garvie, Insurgence’s Niccolo’ Messina, FOX Deportes’ Carlos Sanchez, Banijay Americas’ Ben Samek, and Lionsgate TV’s Sandra Stern.

In addition to panels, ITTV has launched the Showrunner Lab and Showrunner Immersive, two advanced training programs developed in collaboration with Fondazione Sistema Toscana, featuring international tutors from around the globe.

This year also marks the debut of the podcast Let Me Call… hosted by Valentina Martelli, featuring conversations with key industry figures. The event will also feature the D.I.N.E. with Friends initiative, a format designed to encourage networking among industry professionals.