Spark Media, Cineflix Ink ‘Chateau DIY’ Deal with Nine Net

Spark Media Partners and Cineflix Rights have secured their first format sale of long-running Channel 4 brand, Château DIY.

Château DIY Australia will follow Australian families who have given up their lives in Australia to travel halfway around the globe to start a new life in France. Following the same structure as Château DIY, the local version will follow multiple families at different stages of their castle renovations and business ventures.

This deal marks the first time the franchise has landed a format deal. Nine Network has historically taken the finished tape rights in Australia and recently concluded a further deal for season 7 of the U.K. version.

Château DIY Australia will premiere in access prime on channel Nine in 2025, with the series being distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.