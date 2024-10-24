Formatbiz Turns 15

This MIPCOM marked a milestone for Formatbiz, which celebrated its 15th anniversary. Founded in 2009 by TV format specialist Maria Chiara Duranti, Formatbiz is an essential resource for news and analysis on international TV markets.

Duranti’s professional journey began with a career at Italy’s Mediaset, where she spent over a decade as head of Formats. During that time, she witnessed and contributed to the evolution of the Italian television scene, particularly from the year 2000, when reality TV exploded globally.

Formatbiz — present at major TV trade markets and festivals — has grown into a trusted resource in the global TV industry, supporting professionals with insights, news, and market trends.