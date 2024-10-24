All3Media Secures Sales for ‘Black Snow’

All3Media International has signed a host of new deals for Goalpost Pictures’ mystery drama Black Snow.

Black Snow, a whodunnit starring Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Dune: Prophecy) in the lead role of Detective James Cormack, made its debut on Stan in Australia last year and subsequently launched on Sundance Now in the U.S. and Canada. Season 2 will premiere on Stan on New Year’s Day 2025.

BBC has signed rights for a second season and so have Sweden’s TV4 and Finland’s MTV OY.

As to season one, All3Media has signed pan-territory acquisitions with Prime Video in Africa, Acorn Media for Spain and Spanish-speaking Andorra, Blue Entertainment for German-speaking Switzerland and Lichtenstein, and RTBF for French-speaking Belgium.

Broadcasters that have renewed their commitment to the drama by signing the upcoming second season, after acquiring the first, include: Magenta TV (Germany), Canal+ (Austria), Cosmote (Greece), Sýn hf (Iceland), OSN+ and OSNtv in the Middle East, and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Filmed in Queensland and set amongst the Glasshouse Mountains, Travis reprises the role of Detective Cormack and tackles two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, and the other is personal, as Cormack searches desperately for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children.