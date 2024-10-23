A Bright Day for MIPCOM

What about MIPCOM has changed since pre-pandemic days? Well, this time around the C exhibition area along the Croisette is not carpeted. And these days there are fewer participants. In addition, some of the tents that were historically located along the Palais (like that of Fremantle) are now missing. And a few spaces on the -P1 level (aka “the bunker”) are now empty (although part of it has been taken over by the Innovation Lab Stage, which has been holding standing-room only conferences). Other than that, the market has been an all-around success, with the recreational portion on par with the pre-COVID period, which is fitting since MIPCOM remains the world’s largest content market for international television business.

And the weather for the market — from opening day, Monday, October 21, through Wednesday ­­— has been bright and sunny.

At MIPCOM, VideoAge met with Maria Perez, MIP Cancun’s director, who reported that the November 19-22 market will have over 200 buyers, all the key Hollywood studios, and a great conference line-up, with the focus on how to monetize FAST and AVOD channels, and will feature brands that will explain what the advertisers want.

As far as the cost to exhibit — a recurrent issue — Perez explained that the price increase will be minimal, despite the fact that “Mexico is now becoming very expensive,” she said.

At ProSieben’s press conference, Henrik Pabst said that “MIPCOM has a future,” especially considering that “we still care about linear broadcast,” and noted that “U.S. content is important to us.”

To Publispei’s Verdiana Bixio, this MIPCOM “was surprisingly nice. I saw a very pro-active market,” she said.

As usual, this year’s MIPCOM was dominated by Turkish companies, whose presence was felt inside and outside the Palais, starting on Sunday with a special Global Agency event in Saint-Tropez for new format Celebrity Dreams. On Monday, Calinos held an elaborate press luncheon followed by a spectacular party to celebrate its 25th anniversary with the stars, producer, and director of Hidden Garden. Tuesday saw cocktails hosted by InterMedya and Global Agency, plus multiple press events at Kanal D’s in the presence of the stars of Secrets of Pearls and My Mother’s Tale. On Wednesday, ATV gave an elegant dinner for its new series The Nightfall with the stars in attendance.

On the buying side, FilmRise’s head of Content, Jonitha Keymoore, was here to look for scripted and unscripted content — especially from the U.S., U.K., and Canada, for digital and possibly for all rights. “Even though the U.S. is our primary target, we’re also focusing on Canada,” said Keymoore, adding that, “we’re looking for not widely distributed content,” including sports.

At the MIP London presentation held on Wednesday at the Producers’ Hub — on the waterfront outside the Palais — Lucy Smith of RX gave details about the cost to exhibit at the event. A table is £3,500 (U.S. $4,550), which includes a registration badge; while £250 (U.S. $325) is the cost for a pre-registered participant badge. Smith also said that over 200 companies from 36 countries have already registered.

At MIP London “we believe in unscripted” explained Smith, who was backed by a monitor behind the podium that declared: “The biggest week in unscripted is now in London.”

She also added that the goal of MIP London is to offer a centralized organization for executives who wish to attend the London Screenings, which this year attracted 750 buyers, and combine those with the buyers who participated at MIPTV (now discontinued) in Cannes. Smith also announced that MIP London’s opening party is set to take place on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The market dates are February 24-27, 2025.

Finally a few MIPCOM’s official figures: There were 10,500 total participants from 110 countries. Of these, 3,200 were content buyers. The number of exhibiting companies was 347, and the calendar dates for MIPCOM Cannes 2025 are October 13-16.

Pictured above from top l.: ProSieben’s Henrik Pabst, MIP Cancun’s Maria Perez, a conference at the Innovation Lab Stage, Lucy Smith of RX, MIP London’s organizer.