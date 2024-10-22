WildBrain Partners with Younuo

WildBrain has signed a partnership with Hangzhou Younuo Animation to handle global distribution for Younuo’s new 2D-animated preschool show, ‘Hey Toma’ (excluding mainland China and Russia).

Hey Toma follows the comedic adventures of four unique “Color Boos”, who use their color-changing abilities, creativity and sincere hearts to help the rest of the Color World solve their everyday challenges. Promoting themes of empathy, teamwork and diversity through color psychology, the series sparks imagination and creativity to help kids gain a deeper understanding of their emotional expression and the power of colors. The series has been picked up by Chinese streaming platform MangoTV.

Hey Toma was crafted by Younuo Animation over nearly five years with the collaboration of animation artists from China, the U.S. and Italy. The creative team created a worldview with a complete setting and a rich background, integrating pandas, ink and watercolor, murals and other Chinese elements to convey traditional Chinese culture and spirit for international audiences.