‘Team Jay’ Lands on CosmoBlue Universe

CosmoBlue Media has added Team Jay — the first animated series entirely produced by a football club, Italy’s Juventus — to its platforms, following a successful run on YouTube with 1.7 million subscribers and 365 million views. CosmoBlue will hold worldwide non-exclusive TV and VoD rights for the series, further expanding its global reach.

Team Jay follows the adventures of Juventus mascot Jay the Zebra, who shares his passion for football with his friends Matteo, Cami, Wushu, and Duke. Together, they embark on exciting adventures, applying the skills they’ve learned from playing football in fun and engaging ways. The series emphasizes teamwork, friendship, and love for the game.

Berk Uziyel, co-founder and CEO of CosmoBlue Media, said: “We are excited to bring ‘Team Jay’ to our platform, offering young fans a unique and entertaining way to connect with football and its positive values. This series perfectly aligns with our mission to provide quality content that engages, educates, and entertains children across the globe.”