Fremantle Acquires ‘My Life as Roger Moore’

Fremantle has acquired the global distribution rights to My Life As Roger Moore, a feature documentary offering a behind-the-scenes look at the charismatic actor. Produced by Whynow Studios (Coco Chanel Unbuttoned), the documentary is set to air on BBC 2 and iPlayer later this year.

My Life As Roger Moore traces Moore’s unlikely rise from a young knitwear model to an era-defining icon. It shows how Moore refined his persona as a debonair, seasoned man-about-town, and finally won his breakthrough role as James Bond in the 1973 hit Live and Let Die.

The documentary has been made in collaboration with Moore’s estate and family, offering unprecedented access to personal archives, including letters and home movies. Viewers will see exclusive interviews with his three children — Geoffrey, Deborah and Christian as well as interviews with friends, colleagues and co-stars.

The film is directed by Jack Cocker, executive produced by Janet Lee and Gabriel Jagger and Produced by Karen Steyn. Fremantle is handling global distribution of the documentary.

Photocredit: @shutterstock