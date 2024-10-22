FilmRise to Launch Suite of New FAST Channels

FilmRise will be launching a suite of all new FAST channels, including the first-ever FAST channel solely dedicated to series revolving around Sherlock Holmes.

FilmRise will be launching the following channels: The Sherlock Holmes Channel, Z Nation, Continuum, FilmRise Drama, Sheriffs: El Dorado County and Iron Chef en Español, all of which will be available globally.

Melissa Wohl, SVP, Global Content Sales & Distribution at FilmRise, commented, “We are thrilled to offer our partners around the world an even broader selection of high-quality, high performing FAST channels. FilmRise quickly established itself as the Global FAST Lane To Streaming, where programming can get to market and monetization most quickly and effectively. This has helped FilmRise establish itself as an essential player in FAST in the industry.”

Pictured: FilmRise’s Danny Fisher, Daniel Gagliardi, Johnny Holden, Alejandro Veciana, Paige Cantalupo, Melissa Wohl, Kayleigh Mize, Emilia Nuccio, Lily Schaer