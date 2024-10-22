All3Media Inks Pre-sales for Trump Conspiracy Doc

All3Media International has signed its first round of pre-sales for feature documentary ‘Trump: The Criminal Conspiracy Case.’

Produced by 72 Films for the BBC, in association with All3Media International, Trump: The Criminal Conspiracy Case is scheduled to premiere on BBC 2 in the U.K. on October 23. The documentary is now also set to air in territories across Europe following acquisitions by DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway), SVT (Sweden), Movistar Plus+ (Spain, Spanish-speaking Andorra) and VRT (Flemish-speaking Belgium). Broadcast rights have also been acquired by Nine Network in Australia, and NOW TV Hong Kong.

Trump: The Criminal Conspiracy Case follows the biggest criminal case against Donald Trump, which accuses him of spearheading a wide-ranging conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election result.

In other All3Media news, the company has signed deals in key territories for new series Critical Incident. The acquisitions will see the psychological crime thriller from Matchbox Pictures heading to Hulu, which will exclusively debut all episodes of the series in the U.S. later this year. The series has also been acquired by New Zealand for TVNZ.

Delving into the complex world of policing, this contemporary crime drama is inspired by creator Sarah Bassiuoni’s real-life experiences working as a lawyer in the Western Sydney’s juvenile justice system.