Global Agency Unveils ‘Celebrity Dreams’

Global Agency launched their Celebrity Dreams project at an all-white-dress code event held on Sunday in Saint Tropez. The bash included a special screening session for buyers and press, followed by lunch and a party.

Each episode of Celebrity Dreams begins at a star’s home with the narration of their journey to fame, then they reveal their hidden fantasy. They may wish to find a mentor from their childhood or someone who was important in their life; or they may wish to create a charity organization. The program takes a new look at the life of celebrities, just as it changes the way celebrities view themselves.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, said: “The show itself carries a title that encapsulates the entire concept, narrative and vision behind it. Because of the importance and impact of the title in conveying this message, we have chosen to keep it confidential until the launch. Our roll-out strategy for this brand-new format is centered around a tailor-made event designed to showcase the show in an exclusive and engaging way. We invited 100 of our top buyers from 45 different countries to Saint Tropez, to give them an intimate first look at the show.”