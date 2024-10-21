FilmRise Acquires ‘The Outpost’

New York City-based FilmRise has acquired drama series The Outpost from Electric Entertainment. FilmRise has obtained exclusive U.S. digital distribution rights including AVoD, FAST, and SVoD.

The fantasy-adventure drama, which ran for four years (2018-2021) on the CW network, follows Talon years after her village is destroyed by brutal mercenaries. Talon travels to a lawless fortress to track them down. On her journey, she discovers a supernatural power she must learn to control to defend the world against a dictator.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, commented, “We are thrilled to provide the vast and avid fan base of The Outpost with the chance to stream the series across various platforms. Additionally, viewers can enjoy the entire franchise in one go, completely free of charge.”

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, continued, “The Outpost holds a special place as one of our most cherished TV series and I am delighted that we can reach an even wider audience through FilmRise’s extensive distribution network. During its initial broadcast, the series garnered a dedicated following. This partnership is poised to amplify that support further.”

FilmRise will distribute all four seasons. The deal was negotiated by Jonitha Keymoore, head of Content, FilmRise and Steve Saltman, head of Domestic Sales at Electric Entertainment.