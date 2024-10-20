Four More Versions for All3Media’s ‘Liar’

All3Media International has secured four new versions of Two Brothers Pictures format Liar, bringing the total number of adaptations to 15.

A version is in production in Botswana with Botswana Ignite, marking the first time the format has travelled to Africa (this is also the first time that one of All3Media’s scripted formats will be produced in Sub Saharan Africa). Additionally, new versions are in development in Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Originally produced in the U.K. by Two Brothers Pictures for ITV, Liar explores themes of consent and modern-day gender politics, as it portrays the experiences of two people whose initial attraction has far reaching consequences.

Maartje Horchner, EVP Content at All3Media International, commented, “The universally resonant storytelling and adaptability of Liar is once again made notable through these four new versions. With multiple international partners previously producing impeccably crafted and compelling adaptations of Two Brothers Pictures’ format, we have every confidence these latest versions of Liar will deliver universal and culturally resonant viewing for new audiences.”