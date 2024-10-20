CosmoBlue Partners with Fz Sports

CosmoBlue Media and Fz Sports, the owner of Fanatiz and 1190 Sports, have entered into a partnership to collaborate on OTT streaming and the global distribution of media rights.

In the OTT domain, the companies will develop and deploy a next-generation streaming platform, set to operate globally. The platform will build upon the technology and expertise of Hispanic streaming service Fanatiz, which has paying subscribers in over 140 countries. The collaboration will also tap into the content relationships and distribution channels of CosmoBlue Media in Canada, among others.

On the sports media side, the two companies will collaborate on the global distribution and exploitation of media rights. Fz Sports, through 1190 Sports, manages the international rights for the Argentine soccer league (Liga Profesional de Fútbol), the global rights to Peru’s Liga1, the World Cup Qualifiers media rights for most Conmebol teams, and the international media rights to Brazil’s Paulistão tournament. CosmoBlue will work with Fz Sports to distribute and commercialize these sports properties worldwide, while Fz Sports will assist in maximizing the reach and value of CosmoBlue’s global media assets.

Loni Farhi, co-founder of CosmoBlue Media, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Fz Sports, a company that shares our vision of transforming the sports media landscape through innovation and collaboration. By combining our strengths in OTT and sports media distribution, we are creating a powerful ecosystem that will bring exceptional sports content to global audiences across multiple platforms.”

Matias Rivera, co-founder and CEO of Fz Sports, added, “This strategic alliance with CosmoBlue is an exciting opportunity to leverage each other’s strengths. With CosmoBlue’s vast experience in media rights and global distribution, combined with our expertise in sports streaming and content relationships, we are confident this partnership will bring new opportunities for fans and media rights holders alike.”