Viral Nation, Trip Taylor Launch Full Tilt Network

Social media marketing and creator agency Viral Nation has teamed up with producer Trip Taylor (Jackass, Nitro Circus and Bad Grandpa) to launch Full Tilt Network at MIPCOM 2024 for a global audience.

The platform will be home to over 1,000 hours of content and will feature a line-up of high-octane sports content and originals from iconic creators like Nick Pro, The Dudesons, Legendary Shots, and Josh Horton, among others.

The network will offer a multi-dimensional experience for thrill-seekers, trendsetters, and culture enthusiasts, blending creator content with traditional entertainment.

“We set out to create a space where extreme athletes and cultural disruptors could thrive under one roof, and Full Tilt Network is the perfect fusion of action sports, comedy, music and creator-driven content,” said Trip Taylor, Owner and CEO at Sunny Skye Productions. “Partnering with Viral Nation to bring this bold vision to life is just the beginning — we’re incredibly excited about what’s next and look forward to expanding the platform even further.”

“This collaboration isn’t just about watching the excitement – we’re taking audiences into the heart of it,” said Jonathan Chanti, president of Viral Nation Talent. “By teaming up with top creators, influencers, and athletes who break barriers, we’re setting a new standard. This collaboration breathes new life into iconic content while offering creators bold ways to grow, monetize, and engage beyond their usual platforms. It’s a game-changer for fans and creators alike.”

Full Tilt Network is overseen by Trip Taylor, Viral Nation’s head of Content Licensing, Bianca Serafini, and Viral Nation’s head of Programming, Paul Telner.