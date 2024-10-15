Plenty of Thrillers on All3Media’s Slate

All3Media International’s slate is spearheaded by two glittering dramas based on real-life events. First up is Joan (pictured), the true rags-to-riches story of the U.K.’s most infamous jewel thief, Joan Hannington. Next is The Gold, inspired by the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery. With a star-studded cast, including Hugh Bonneville, and a second season on the way, this next chapter drama delves into the decades-long aftermath of the historic crime.

In the thriller genre, Generation Z marks the television debut of filmmaker Ben Wheatley. This darkly comic thriller stars Sue Johnston, Anita Dobson, and Robert Lindsay. Martin Clunes stars in Out There, a dark crime drama from the team behind Manhunt, while Happy Valley’s Siobhan Finneran leads Protection, a suspenseful, twist-ridden thriller that takes audiences into the complex world of witness protection.

Thrillers from a new wave of Australian filmmakers are also available on the distributor’s slate. Justin Kurzel’s Exposure is a haunting psychological thriller starring Alice Englert as Jacs, a photographer grappling with the grief of losing her friends while confronting a shadowy past; while Critical Incident offers a gripping take on real-life juvenile justice in Western Sydney.

Additional thrillers include Dead and Buried, starring Split’s Annabel Scholey and Merlin’s Colin Morgan, and four-parters Captivated and The Night Caller.

Local adaptations include Informant, the German version of Neal Street’s character driven political thriller The Informer, as well as Two Brothers Pictures’ Boat Story and The Tourist, with Indian versions of both currently in development.