MIPJunior Pitch Unveils Finalists

MIPJunior has unveiled the five finalists for the 2024 MIPJunior Pitch, the annual competition which gives an opportunity to reach influential children’s commissioners, to be staged live at the kids market (October 19-20, 2024) in Cannes.

This year’s pitch (targeting 3-6 year olds) attracted over 110 submissions from 34 countries and 98 companies. Finalists hailing from Brazil, South Africa, Germany and the U.K. have been shortlisted based on criteria of demonstrating originality, potential universal appeal and for brand extensions, licensing and merchandising, and also where the subject matter touches on areas such as diversity and inclusion and sustainability.

Moderated by Sallyann Keizer, MD, Sixth Sense Media, the winner will be determined by a jury of international decision makers including: M6/Gulli’s Maud Branly; Disney Branded Television’s Rick Clodfelter; Grupo Globo’s Luiz Filipe Figueira; FUNdamentally Children’s Amanda Gummer; and BBC’s Kate Morton.

The five finalists are: Monsieur Roscoe (Beakus/U.K.); Bia and the Beats (Birdo/Brazil); Dogs Need Jobs (Dominion of Drama/U.K.); Pumpkin Finds Her Queen (Paper Jet/South Africa); and Littlest Robot (Toon2Tango/Germany).