Nippon TV’s ‘Old Enough!’ Licensed To SeeRooTV

Nippon TV has licensed the Mongolian rights to its unscripted format Old Enough! to Brickmedia. The first Mongolian version of the format was produced based on Nippon TV’s format bible and is set to stream 20 episodes this fall on SeeRooTV, Mongolia’s first kids-only streaming platform.

Old Enough! captures the wonder, amazement, and charm of little children going on “big adventures” — running errands on their own for the very first time. A cultural phenomenon in Japan, Old Enough! has been a primetime hit for over 30 years.

“We fell in love with Old Enough! at MIPCOM 2022. We started by airing Nippon TV’s finished version which quickly became a cultural sensation in Mongolia,” commented Ariunaa Gansukh, CEO, Brickmedia. “Producing our own version has been both exciting and challenging, as it’s not common for young children here to go out alone. However, this adaptation highlights the resilience and independence of Mongolian children as they navigate environments that can be unsafe. We’re thrilled to bring this local version, produced with Nippon TV’s expert guidance, to our audience this fall.”