GRB Media Ranch Inks European Deals

Los Angeles-based GRB Media Ranch has secured several European deals for its titles.

JOJ Slovakia acquired Death Walker: A Person that Walks Among the Dead, featuring Nick Groff as he theorizes and investigates the origin of some of the most notorious hauntings in America; and Aliens on the Moon, a documentary special that goes beyond the “official” story to examine what really might have happened on the historic day that mankind first set foot on the moon in 1969.

Pluto Nordics also acquired Death Walker, as well as Untold Stories of the E.R., On the Case, and Full Force Nature for Scandinavia.

France Television and Telefonica acquired Dan Partland/Rob Reiner political doc God & Country.

YES Israel licensed Magnolia’s Hope, a doc about a family dealing with Rett Syndrome, a rare, debilitating disorder; while Heritage Films acquired the holiday feature film Carol of the Bells and its behind-the-scenes documentary special, for several MENA countries.

Gary Benz, CEO of GRB Media Ranch, said: “GRB Media Ranch is going into this MIPCOM with our highest activity level in our history with several great deals to announce, a major slate of acquisitions and a FAST digital strategy. These deals signify the diverse slate we have, and our partners trust us to bring them only the most compelling and premium shows that are sure to engage their viewers. Sophie, Liz, and Will are ready to meet with partners from all around the world at the market.”