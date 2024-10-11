New Biopic ‘The Raw Story’ Sets Digital Release Date

Generation Iron’s new original production, biopic The Raw Story, will premiere on Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime, Vimeo On Demand, and others on October 25.

The original documentary by filmmaker Vlad Yudin delves into the journey of global bodybuilding superstar Chris Bumstead, as he expands beyond the bodybuilding stage to create a fitness supplement company, Raw Nutrition, alongside bodybuilding coach Matt Jansen and entrepreneur, Domenic Iacovone.

“This film isn’t just about bodybuilding—it’s about perseverance, brotherhood, and the rise of a fitness empire,” says Generation Iron’s co-founder and CEO Edwin Mejia Jr.

The film explores the five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion’s evolution from athlete to entrepreneur, showing how Bumstead, Jansen, and Iacovone overcame many obstacles and formed an incredible bond while going through the growing stages of their team.