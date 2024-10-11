9 Story Inks Sales for ‘Open Season: Call of Nature’

9 Story Distribution has secured several sales for its animated comedy series Open Season: Call of Nature, based on characters from the Sony Pictures Animation motion pictures.

New licenses include DRTV (Denmark), RTS (Switzerland), AMC Networks (CEE) Canal Panda (Portugal), RTÉ (Ireland), Paramount Media Networks (U.K., Italy), Tubi TV (U.S.), Roku (U.S.), XUMO (US), ETV (South Africa), and PCCW (Hong Kong and Macau).

Produced by 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films with Sony Pictures Animation, Open Season: Call of Nature is created for kids 6-11, and follows best friends Boog, a lovable, risk-averse grizzly bear, and Elliot, a fast-talking, ‘act-first, think-later’ deer. When they discover an abandoned summer camp in the middle of nowhere, they embark on a brave and hilarious adventure to create a new place to live where animals get to embrace their inner wild.

9 Story Distribution International has worldwide distribution rights for the series and 9 Story Brands has worldwide merchandising rights. 9 Story has licensed home entertainment rights in the U.S. and master toy rights worldwide to Sony Pictures Animation.