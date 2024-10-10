VideoAge’s October Issue to Sow Seeds

The cover stories alone should spike interest in VideoAge‘s October Issue, published (in both print and digital) in conjunction with MIPCOM. Articles include a piece on American TV executive Sean Cohan’s new challenges at Canada’s Bell Media, a story on losing exclusive rights to scripts produced with generative AI, and a feature on the art of selling difficult content.

If these stories are not sufficient to get the blood pumping, consider the other articles in the Issue, which include a piece on the changing geography of international TV trade shows and one that explains why and how films are now either extra short or extra long.

Then, for those conspiracy theorists who love controversy, the book review dissects the history of controversy in the entertainment industry, and a World article discusses why X boss Elon Musk is a source of disinformation.

There are also reviews and previews of the most important TV markets around the world: MIP-Africa, MIPCOM, AFM, and MIP Cancun. And, for those who are nostalgic for days gone by, there’s a piece written by a TV veteran who was called on to recall how MIPCOM was in 1991.

As for the nitty-gritty business of buying and selling TV content, readers will find engaging stories like “Selling Film/TV Rights to AI” and “Searching for Slow Horses Types of Shows for Television.”

Of course the financial aspects of production and co-production are of the utmost importance, and are covered in a detailed report about financing content for indies. The health of Hollywood is also explored with “U.S. Studios’ Influence: American Soft Power Shaped European Values and Ideas.”

Finally, the My2¢ editorial offers a formula for all — Starbucks, cable TV network operators, and cable systems — which “must learn to deal with a changed consumer environment.”

The digital edition is available here. The printed edition will premiere at MIPCOM.