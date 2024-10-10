Quintus and Syndicado Partner on ‘Mission to Collision’

Quintus Studios and Canadian distributor Syndicado have closed a deal to create a documentary series exploring the extreme world of Kenyan truckers.

Mission to Collision (4 x 60’) is an access led documentary series, shooting on location in the Mount Kenya region. It will reveal the speed, determination, and high risk that Kenyan truckers endure to transport local products on the country’s most dangerous roads.

The agreement will see Syndicado take digital and linear distribution rights in North America with Quintus Studios handling the rest of the world. Mission to Collision will also play across Quintus’ digital channels, which include Free Documentary — reaching over 5 million subscribers on YouTube alone.

The docuseries is produced by Kenyan indie Afrika Live TV.