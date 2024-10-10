MIA Unveils Conference Line-Up

The tenth edition of MIA | Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo — set to take place October 14-18, 2024, in Rome, Italy — has unveiled the full program of the event, which is promoted by ANICA (Italian Association of Film, Audiovisual and Digital Industries) and APA(Italian Audiovisual Producers Association), under the leadership of director Gaia Tridente.

MIA will feature over 80 panels, conferences, research presentations, seminars and workshops; five keynote speeches; and five showcases for over 60 titles, including animated products, documentaries and television formats, TV series and films.

This year’s edition will also see the inaugural showcase, MIA XR, which presents a selection of 13 immersive works, including 6 world premieres.

The keynotes scheduled for next week are: Among Us: A Creative Journey from Gaming Sensation to Highly-Anticipated Animated Series, with creator and executive producer Owen Dennis; In Conversation with Katherine Pope, featuring the president of Sony Pictures Television Studios; Unveiling Truth And Inspiring Change, with Odessa Rae, Oscar-winning producer for documentary Navalny; Mastering the Craft of Epic Cinema and TV with producer Clayton Townsend; and Universal Studios Group & European Creators: Unlocking the Future of Unscripted Content with Ed Havard, SVP, Unscripted Programming of Universal International Studios and Monica Rodman, EVP, Development of Universal Television Alternative Studio.

This tenth edition of MIA will also take place on miadigital.it, a platform that allows remote participation and offers the possibility of reviewing the main events even after the market has concluded.