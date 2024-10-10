Cineflix Inks Deal with Rock Oyster

Cineflix Rights has closed a deal with Plymouth-based indie Rock Oyster Media to secure 32 hours of food and travel content produced for the BBC and ITV. The deal covers distribution of four new series, including one for the BBC yet to be announced, together with a development deal designed to create new projects.

Jimmy & Shivi’s Farmhouse Breakfast (pictured) follows farmer Jimmy Doherty and chef Shivi Ramoutar as they welcome celebrity guests, try their hand at useful arts and crafts, and whip up tasty dishes and drinks.

Dermot’s Taste of Ireland follows the TV and radio presenter as he ventures back to his family’s home country on a gastronomic tour to explore Ireland’s homegrown flavors and international influences.

Jason Atherton’s Dubai Dishes joins the Michelin-starred chef on a gastronomic tour of one of the fastest growing foodie hubs in the world.

Catherine McCormick, VP Acquisitions, Cineflix Rights, said: “Rock Oyster has been a fantastic partner for Cineflix Rights, consistently delivering high quality content which our team has successfully sold around the world. Our funding model includes working with producers to identify and back ideas which we believe will work internationally, and that’s why we had no hesitation in investing in a further 32 hours of content from the Rock Oyster team and extending our relationship to include a development deal.”