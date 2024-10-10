BBC, ZDF, France Televisions Launch ‘The Lady Grace Mysteries’

Cottonwood Media, Coolabi Productions, and ZDF Studios, along BBC, ZDF, and France Télévisions, have unveiled the new live-action tween detective series The Lady Grace Mysteries.

With filming scheduled to take place in a British castle during spring 2025, the series is based on the best-selling children’s detective fiction series of the same name.

The Lady Grace Mysteries is a Cottonwood Media and Coolabi Group production, in co-production with ZDF Studios. The series is commissioned by the BBC (for CBBC), and ZDF, with a pre-sale to France Télévisions.

The Lady Grace Mysteries, which targets 8 – 12 year olds, tells the story of Lady Grace Cavendish, the world’s first female teenage detective working as a private spy for Queen Elizabeth I and navigating the dangerous waters of royal politics in an English court full of plots, threats and mystery.

Federation Kids & Family and ZDF Studios are handling worldwide sales.