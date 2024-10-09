DCD Rights Acquires Trio of True Crime Docs

U.K.-based distributor DCD Rights has acquired three true crime documentary series produced by Perpetual Entertainment.

Bodies in the Barrels — produced for Nine Network Australia — is the true story of the Snowtown Murders, a ghastly tale of depravity and murder in the sleepy suburbs of Adelaide, where a gang of three murdered those they believed to be pedophiles, then hid their bodies in barrels in a bank vault.

Natural Born Killer? — produced for Hearst Networks EMEA and Nine Network Australia — recounts the murder of Stephanie Scott the weekend before her wedding. She was raped and stabbed by Vincent Stanford, a school janitor, before he burned her body.

Sydney’s Killer Cop – originally created for Hearst Networks EMEA — follows the 2024 case of Beau Lamarre-Condon, a policeman and celebrity stalker, who shot and killed his ex Jessie Baird and Jessie’s partner, Luke Davies.

DCD Rights’ head of Sales, Rick Barker, said, “True crime series continue to attract strong audience numbers whenever and wherever they air. These high production titles, each telling a compelling and disturbing true story, are welcome additions to our ever-growing crime catalog.”