Israeli Comedy ‘Bloody Murray’ to Be Adapted in Georgia

yes Studios’ Bloody Murray is set to be adapted by streaming platform Cavea+ in Georgia. The deal is the first for yes Studios in the territory, and it will also be the first scripted adaptation of an Israeli series in Georgia.

Bloody Murray focuses on the relationship between best friends and roommates Murray and Dana and their daily struggles as single, thirty-something women. Dana is a gynecologist, and Murray is a film lecturer specializing in romantic comedies. Their lives change when Murray flees the scene of a hit and run, and the man she crashed into shows up at her apartment.

This new deal with Cavea+ represents the first for the Bloody Murray format, although the original series has been acquired by CBC in Canada and Arte in France/Germany. A second season is currently in development following a re-commission by yes TV.

The series was created and written by Stav Idisis and produced by yes TV and Kastina Communications. yes Studios represents the completed series and format worldwide.